Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Organovo stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

