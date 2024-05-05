Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 4,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

