PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PACCAR by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $104.79 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

