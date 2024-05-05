Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.41

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $16.10. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 23,478 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Park City Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
