Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.65-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +~4% yr/yr to ~$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $536.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $544.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

