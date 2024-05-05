Paymentus (PAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Paymentus to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paymentus has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paymentus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of PAY opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 1.54. Paymentus has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.