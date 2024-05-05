Paymentus (PAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Paymentus to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paymentus has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paymentus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Paymentus Price Performance
Shares of PAY opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 1.54. Paymentus has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Paymentus
Paymentus Company Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paymentus
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.