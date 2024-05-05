PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.73.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.