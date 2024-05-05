Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.16

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $15.83. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2,466 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.19%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

