PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI remained flat at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2,890.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

