Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 549,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,517. The company has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.76% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Poseida Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

