Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 549,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,517. The company has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.27.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.76% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Poseida Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.