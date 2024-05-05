Power Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $71,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,627,000 after buying an additional 171,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.15. 1,257,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.25 and its 200-day moving average is $437.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.