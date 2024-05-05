Power Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,470 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank OZK acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,096,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

