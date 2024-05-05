Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.38. 1,749,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

