Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atkore by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 149.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,670,000 after buying an additional 360,837 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 533,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.