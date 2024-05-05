Power Wealth Management LLC Invests $468,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. The stock had a trading volume of 751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.51. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.41 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

