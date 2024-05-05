Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 362,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,397,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,876 shares of company stock valued at $613,168,252 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,698,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

