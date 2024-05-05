Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.5% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. 831,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,007. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

