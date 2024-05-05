Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

J stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.10. 668,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,142. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

