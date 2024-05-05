Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.