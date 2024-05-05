Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,674,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.12. 970,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

