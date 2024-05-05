Power Wealth Management LLC Takes $574,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 1,563,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,777. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
