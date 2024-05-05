Power Wealth Management LLC Takes $824,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.