Power Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Illumina comprises approximately 0.8% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.06 on Friday, reaching $117.93. 2,987,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

