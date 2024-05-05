Power Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

