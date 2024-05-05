PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 707,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $74,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after buying an additional 487,677 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,006,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average is $138.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

