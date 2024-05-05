PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,182.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $263,242.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,606.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,182.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,581 shares of company stock worth $6,570,023. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,829,000 after acquiring an additional 870,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,694 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 636,750 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after buying an additional 303,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

