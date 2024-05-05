Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 241 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,140,000 after acquiring an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,960,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

