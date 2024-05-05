Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 36,794,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

