Provence Wealth Management Group Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

