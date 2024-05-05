Provence Wealth Management Group Has $604,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DE traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $400.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.45 and a 200-day moving average of $383.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

