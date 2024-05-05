Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.66. 7,411,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,776,801. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

