Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,062 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,298,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

