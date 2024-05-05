Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 387.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $240.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day moving average is $235.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.