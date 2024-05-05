Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 17,514 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after buying an additional 538,729 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. 2,964,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,115. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

