Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 382 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,003 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,128,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,812 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 603,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,034. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

