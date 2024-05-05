Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 685 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,432. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $115.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

