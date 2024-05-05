Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $4,734,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

