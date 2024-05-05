Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.73. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 86,190 shares trading hands.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 902,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 265,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.