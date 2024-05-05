Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.73. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 86,190 shares trading hands.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
