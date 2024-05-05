Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) Cut by Clarus Securities

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Clarus Securities decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foraco International in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.89 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 40.21%.

TSE FAR opened at C$2.83 on Friday. Foraco International has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$279.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

