Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 175,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Radius Recycling has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is -32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

