Reed Hastings Sells 18,361 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $579.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.95 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $3,360,000. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.