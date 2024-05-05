Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $204.00 at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.