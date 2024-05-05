Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 5th (CBAY, CLLS, CLRO, CTLT, CVV, DLA, EVBG, FRBK, HAYN, HRT)

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 5th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.