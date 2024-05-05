Robert W. Baird Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.