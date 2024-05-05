Robert W. Baird Lowers Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.59.

Freshworks stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,741.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after buying an additional 1,285,713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,953,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 149,825 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $44,919,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

