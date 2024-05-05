Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.36. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 73,448 shares traded.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.22.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

