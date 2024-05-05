Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Root has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in Root by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Root by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Root by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

