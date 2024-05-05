Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$39.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at C$37.21 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$27.74 and a 12 month high of C$37.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.76.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.