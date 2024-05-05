Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $44.28 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $44.28 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00089734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013908 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.12526655 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

