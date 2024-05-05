Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.66. 4,041,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.76 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.23 and a 200-day moving average of $266.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.